The weather in southeastern Wisconsin is expected to be mostly sunny for the week of Aug. 11-17, 2023, with a chance of showers on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 14.

Friday, Aug. 11 will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Saturday, Aug. 12 will be mostly clear with a high near 80 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers in the evening.

Sunday, Aug. 13 will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Monday, Aug. 14 will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. There is a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 will be partly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees.

Thursday, Aug. 17 will be partly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.

The current La Niña pattern is expected to bring cooler and wetter weather to southeastern Wisconsin than usual for this time of year. However, the forecast for the next week is still subject to change.

Residents are advised to stay weather aware and to be prepared for the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

Source: National Weather Service