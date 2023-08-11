Obituary for Stephen Warren Lewis
January 15, 1956 – August 6, 2023
Stephen Warren Lewis, 67, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023. He was born in Burlington, Wis., and lived much of his life in Racine.
Steve loved telling a story, true or not, and engaged in conversation with everyone he met. Steve was the champion of at-home “Jeopardy.”
Steve is survived by his brother, Kevin (Pam) Lewis and sisters, Mary (Jim) Hansen, Clare Lewis; nieces, Kerstin (Matt) Mestelle, and Alissa Hansen; and nephew, Jordon Hansen.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jane Lewis; and brother, Fred Lewis.
Services
Private family services will be held.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
