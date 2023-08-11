Obituary for Stephen Warren Lewis

January 15, 1956 – August 6, 2023

Stephen Warren Lewis, 67, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023. He was born in Burlington, Wis., and lived much of his life in Racine.

Steve loved telling a story, true or not, and engaged in conversation with everyone he met. Steve was the champion of at-home “Jeopardy.”

Steve is survived by his brother, Kevin (Pam) Lewis and sisters, Mary (Jim) Hansen, Clare Lewis; nieces, Kerstin (Matt) Mestelle, and Alissa Hansen; and nephew, Jordon Hansen.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jane Lewis; and brother, Fred Lewis.

Services

Private family services will be held.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.