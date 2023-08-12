Racine Police Department officers were dispatched at 5:19 p.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Ave. on the report of suspicious circumstances.

At the location, officers found two adults, a 28-year-old female and a 30-year-old male, both dead.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD public information officer, said in a written statement the investigation was ongoing.

There was no danger to the public, she added.