RACINE — Two adults were found dead Friday in what may have been a domestic murder-suicide.
Suspicious circumstances around domestic situation
Racine Police Department officers were dispatched at 5:19 p.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Ave. on the report of suspicious circumstances.
At the location, officers found two adults, a 28-year-old female and a 30-year-old male, both dead.
Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD public information officer, said in a written statement the investigation was ongoing.
There was no danger to the public, she added.
Racine Police & Fire
