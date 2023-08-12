Obituary for James A. Krogh, ‘Jim’

April 24, 1952 – August 8, 2023

James A. Krogh, “Jim,” 71, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. He was born in Racine on April 24, 1952, the son of the late Edmund and Gladys (née Murphy) Krogh.

James A. Krogh

Jim was a highly intelligent person who valued education. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1970.” He then went on to Dominican College in Racine, graduating one year early with his bachelor’s in chemistry in the last graduating class of the college. Jim furthered his education at the UW-Milwaukee where he earned his master’s in chemistry. His love of learning continued throughout his life with the many, many books that he read.

Jim put his knowledge of chemistry and his love of research into his work. His career started at PPG in Illinois. Jim worked for Exxon in Janesville before starting Tomah Products with several colleagues. He enjoyed his work there until selling it to Air Products.

There was more to Jim than just work. Coming from a sports-centered family, he enjoyed watching, discussing and analyzing them. Jim was also a fan of films. He would go to the movie theater often. However, he frequented the library more often than anywhere. His love of books was not to be rivaled. He especially loved reading and learning about the Civil War and WWII, but he did enjoy a good fiction book as well.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Carol (Don) Vena; nephew, Brian (Tracy) Krogh; niece, Shannon (Jason) Free; great-nieces and nephews, Morgan, Payton, and Cullen Krogh, Evelyn Vorwald and Donovan Free. He is further survived by many cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steven Krogh, on Nov. 18, 1997.

Services

A memorial service for James A. Krogh will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will take place prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private interment will take place at a later date.

For those wishing to remember Jim in a way that would mean a lot to him, donations may be made to the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville or to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Obituary and photo of James A. Krogh courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.