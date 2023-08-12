Obituary for Ronald E. Stark, ‘Ron’

March 31, 1953 – August 2, 2023

Ronald E. Stark (AKA “the man with 9 lives”), 70, of Kansasville, passed away in his wife’s arms on Aug. 2, 2023.

He was born March 31, 1953 to Berle and Geraldine in Morton, Texas, spent much of his youth in Bartlesville, Okla., and married Lisa Klinkhammer on Sept. 1, 1984.

After high school, Ron joined the US Marine Corps, then studied electrical at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology at Okmulgee. Ron worked primarily as an electrician for most of his life, before discovering his interest in sustainable gardening, a passion that led to a favorite position, instructing horticulture students at Shepherds College. An avid outdoorsman, Ron loved hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart, and as a man who could create, build and fix anything.

Ron is survived by the love of his life, wife Lisa; three beloved children and their spouses, Mallory (Josh), Samantha (Alex), and Sean (Hillary); four adored grandchildren, Colton, Colette, Cassie, and Chloe; sisters, Jan and Regina (Wayne), Lisa’s siblings and their spouses, Gail, Jan, Jill, Sue, Lori (Bob), Dave (Sherri), Nick and Molly (Steve); and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, George; mother-in-law, Dorothy; sister, Lynna; and brothers-in-law, Jack and Bill.

Services

A celebration of life will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 26 at Community Church in Waterford, including a service and luncheon. As we are celebrating his life, please do not wear black. Burial will take place with immediate family at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shepherds College horticulture program or to the Froedtert Cancer Center, which can be made to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation.

Obituary and photo of Ronald E. Stark courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.