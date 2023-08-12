Obituary for Ruth Ann Rogers

February 2, 1939 – August 7, 2023

Ruth Ann Rogers, 84, passed away at her residence, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. She was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Feb. 2, 1939, the daughter of the late Charles and Celia (née Yeskie) Millenbah.

Ruth was a graduate of Port Edwards High School. On Oct. 18, 1958, Ruth was united in marriage to Robert Rogers. Ruth was always a familiar face employed at the Dairy Queen on Douglas Avenue for 15 years. She was a long-time member and choir member at St. Rita Catholic Church. A day without music was like a day without sunshine — singing, listening to music, and playing the piano and organ brought her great joy. She was an avid Packers and Blackhawks fan. It was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

Surviving are her husband Robert of 64 years; daughters, Jody (Randy) Van Wey, Janelle Rogers (Randy Saltys), Jerilyn Yost (Brian Hollis); grandchildren, Andrew Yost, Michael (Terilyn) Van Wey, Kati (Mike Angus) Rognsvoog, Matthew (Kamryn) Van Wey, Kayla Rognsvoog (Mikey Nehring); great-grandchildren, Lukas, Kaden, Grayson, Lucas, Penelope and Dexter; sister-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Mancl; brother-in-law, Thomas (Debbie) Rogers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy (Roland) Wirtz; brothers, Fred Millenbah, Harold (Dorothy) Millenbah, George (Phyllis) Millenbah; and brother-in-law, Lee Rogers.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church has been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Parkview Gardens and Aurora Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.