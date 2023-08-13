RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES – Heavy rain expected for Southeastern Wisconsin has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a flood watch for Monday, Aug. 14. In addition, strong winds off Lake Michigan will create hazardous beach conditions.

Estimated precipitation for Aug. 14, 2023. – Credit: National Weather Service

Flash flooding possible

The NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan office on Sunday afternoon issued a Flood Watch from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday for Southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. Projected rainfall totals of 2 to 4.5 inches are possible in the eastern portions of those counties.

“Flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas are possible,” the NWS stated.

Beach hazards include life-threatening waves

The NWS on Sunday also issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Lake Michigan beaches in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties starting at 10 a.m. Monday and running through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“Life-threatening waves of 5 to 9 feet and dangerous currents are expected,” according to the NWS statement.

Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine County and Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha County are among the beaches deemed “most susceptible to dangerous swimming conditions,” the NWS stated.