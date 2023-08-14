RACINE COUNTY — The Summer Youth Employment Program saw 109 young people complete the initiative through August in Racine County.

The program, now in its third year, has become a cornerstone initiative as a part of Racine County’s efforts to support and uplift the youth throughout the county.

The Youth Employment Program aims to improve outcomes for area youth and give them the necessary tools and knowledge to become successful young adults following their graduation from school.

Those involved in the program were primarily from the City of Racine.

Those involved gained valuable work experience while receiving mentoring and soft skills training, all while earning an hourly wage.

Celebrating the success of local youth

On Aug. 11, a celebration took place with the youth enrolled in the program, along with their families, community partners, and others at Wieczorek Pavilion at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St.

This event, according to organizers, marked the successful conclusion of an eight-week employment program designed to empower and equip area youth with essential skills for their future.

Additionally, they were recognized for their dedication and commitment to completing the program, which involved working with various businesses, agencies, and nonprofits in the area.

“This year’s celebration would not have been possible without the support of dozens of area businesses and community partners. Their dedication to investing in the youth of Racine County has contributed significantly to the success of the program, making a lasting impact on the lives of these participants,” says the release.

Event organizers and program supporters through Racine County believe the celebration is a testament to the strength of collaboration and the shared vision of creating better outcomes for the youth of Racine.

Community-wide support of Youth Employment Program

“I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and hard work shown by all the participants in this initiative,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “It’s been another successful year, and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the businesses and community partners who understand that the future of our community hinges on the success and empowerment of our youth.”

In addition to support extended from community leaders, Racine County credits Racine Unified School District for its role in supporting the program.

“RUSD’s commitment to education and youth development has been a driving force behind the growth and achievements of the participants,” states the release.

For more information about the Summer Youth Employment Program and other youth-focused initiatives in Racine County, please contact Karen Goodwin at karen.goodwin@racinecounty.com.