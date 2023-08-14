2 E-Bikes join the Burlington Police Department fleet

BURLINGTON — Two new E-bikes have been added to the Burlington Police Department’s fleet.

The announcement was made online on the department’s Facebook page on Aug. 11.

Local organizations, businesses pitch in

The agency purchased the TREK Patrol E-Bikes as a result of a donation from the group, Racine County S.O.L.E. – Support Our Law Enforcement. According to the police department, these E-bikes have been outfitted with graphics from TS Signs & Designs and were supplied to the Department by Wheel & Sprocket – Delafield. In addition, the new E-bikes were outfitted with additional equipment from a local business, The Bike Room. The new E-Bikes are decked out with graphics by TS Signs & Designs. – Credit: Burlington Police Department Facebook page

E-Bikes play role in creating safer community

“These bikes will allow our officers to cover more area within the city, as well as provide officers more time to interact with citizens as they are out and about,” shares the department.

The police department reports that these pedal-assisted bicycles utilize an electric motor, which engages at the operator’s demands.

The bicycles are compliant with all State and Local Ordinances.

More information about the Burlington Police Department can be found online or on Facebook.