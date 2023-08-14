2 E-Bikes join the Burlington Police Department fleet

BURLINGTON — Two new E-bikes have been added to the Burlington Police Department’s fleet.
The announcement was made online on the department’s Facebook page on Aug. 11.
Local organizations, businesses pitch in
The agency purchased the TREK Patrol E-Bikes as a result of a donation from the group, Racine County S.O.L.E. – Support Our Law Enforcement.
According to the police department, these E-bikes have been outfitted with graphics from TS Signs & Designs and were supplied to the Department by Wheel & Sprocket – Delafield.
In addition, the new E-bikes were outfitted with additional equipment from a local business, The Bike Room.
E-Bikes play role in creating safer community
“These bikes will allow our officers to cover more area within the city, as well as provide officers more time to interact with citizens as they are out and about,” shares the department.
The police department reports that these pedal-assisted bicycles utilize an electric motor, which engages at the operator’s demands.
The bicycles are compliant with all State and Local Ordinances.
More information about the Burlington Police Department can be found online or on Facebook.
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.