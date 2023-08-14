MOUNT PLEASANT — The US General Services Agency and the Wisconsin Early Autism Project have signed leases for space in the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center, 13200 Globe Drive. The signings were announced this week by property developer St. John Properties Inc. of Waukesha.

The US General Services Agency (GSA) plans to relocate the current Social Security office and its 25 to 30 employees from 4020 Durand Ave., Racine, to 10,150 square feet of leased space by year-end. The new space meets GSA’s Energy Star requirement, according to a news release.

In addition, Wisconsin Early Autism Project leased 5,536 square feet of space starting in October. The organization, and its Total Spectrum unit, provides individualized therapy for children up to age 6 to work on communications, social skills and activities of daily living. Approximately 30 to 40 employees will work at the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center site.

St. John Properties previously announced that the engineering division of Twin Disc Inc. has leased 15,482 square feet of space in Building 100 of the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center. About 45 employees will be relocated from Twin Disc’s manufacturing headquarters at 4600 21st St., Racine, by the end of 2023.

About Mount Pleasant Commerce Center

Mount Pleasant Commerce Center

Mount Pleasant Commerce Center is a 200,000-square-foot development containing single-story office and flex/R&D space located in the Interstate-94/41 corridor. St. John Properties owns and manages 16 projects in Wisconsin and has built more than 80,000 square feet of space this year.

Greg Fox, regional partner for St. John Properties, represented the landlord in all three Mount Pleasant Commerce Center transactions.