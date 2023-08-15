RACINE COUNTY — The City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Village of Union Grove, Town of Dover, Village of Rochester, Village of Waterford, and Town of Waterford have partnered to host a free* event where residents can dispose of hazardous items and more.

On Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the City of Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., items can be disposed of for free.

Items accepted at disposal event

Residents can dispose of hazardous waste, appliances and electronics.

Materials that are set to be disposed of should be loaded in the vehicle in a trunk or truck bed. Please note staff and volunteers cannot remove items from the front or back seats of the vehicle.

Latex paint, medication, food, clothing, and household items will not be accepted.

Important event details

*There is a $35 fee to ASDA for each television and monitor, payable by cash or check only. Payment is required at the time of disposal.

Proof of residency with a valid driver’s license is required on the day of the event.

Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grants is making the event possible in Racine County and other communities.