YORKVILLE — A Jet Car, fresh from nearby Great Lakes Dragaway, makes an appearance at Racine PETRO Truck Stop here Wednesday, Aug. 16. Racine PETRO is located at the southwest corner I-94/41 and Highway 20 (Exit 333), or 717 S. Sylvania Ave.

Jet Car, other hot rods on display

Plans call for the Jet Car to be fired up at 1:30 p.m. There will also be other hot rods on hand for visitors to view that afternoon. Fleet managers, motorists and the local community are invited to enjoy the nostalgic vehicles.

Racine PETRO, operated by the Willkomm Companies, includes an extensive Travel Store, DOT and primary health care, Blue Badger Bar & Grill, O&H Danish Bakery, Taco Bell, Dunkin, a laundry, showers, and a dog park. For more information, visit the PETRO Truck Stop online.