The Lake Michigan Pathway runs along the edge of Zoo Beach. – Credit: Paul Holley

RACINE — Lifeguarded swimming at Racine’s North Beach and Zoo Beach ends later this month, the Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced on Monday.

Racine beach lifeguard schedule

The swimming areas at Zoo Beach will be guarded daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 20. At the North Beach swimming areas, the guards will wrap up the 2023 season on Sunday, Aug. 27. Lifeguards are on duty there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

North Beach Credit: Paul Holley

“Once lifeguards are no longer posted at North Beach and Zoo Beach, I would like to remind the public to please act and behave safely and responsibly while enjoying all that our beaches have to offer. Please continue to be very mindful of the water conditions and hazards, and do not swim beyond your abilities,” Phil Kiley, PRCS lifeguard supervisor, said in a news release.

The 2024 guarded swim season is expected to start next June 1.