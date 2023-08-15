RACINE AND MILWAUKEE COUNTIES — President Biden found himself in the Badger state on Aug. 15 to continue the conversation about ‘Bidenomics.’
The President’s visit to Wisconsin comes just shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. on Aug. 3 at the Sanmina facility to discuss the administration’s investments in high-speed internet and job creation.
This trip for the President also takes place just before the 2024 Republican debate for the presidential election.
According to Racine County Eye partner TMJ4, Biden’s visit highlighted his economic policies.
Today, Ingeteam Manufacturing announced that they will support the Biden-Harris administration’s ambitious goals to combat the climate crisis by deploying a national network of 500,000 EV chargers along America’s highways.
In addition, TMJ4 reports it is expected that 100 jobs with additional federal funding for clean energy projects will be created.
Likewise, the President’s time in Wisconsin included drawing his focus on the Inflation Reduction Act, which nears its first anniversary and strives for clean energy, domestic manufacturing, low health care costs and more.
Jung impressed by President Biden’s efforts
The Transit and Mobility Director for the City of Racine, Trevor Jung, was present for the President’s appearance in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
As someone with a passion for transportation and the Racine community, Jung was vocal about his appreciation for the president’s visit.
“President Biden’s visit to Milwaukee highlighted the commitment his administration has to working people in places like Racine all across the United States,” said Jung. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are delivering for Racine and the rest of Wisconsin resulting in new roads, bridges, EV buses and thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs.”
After the President delivered his speech, he was met with a handshake and a smile from Racine’s very own, Jung.
“It was an honor to thank the President,” said Jung.
To learn more about the visit, read TMJ4’s coverage online in addition to watching President Biden’s remarks.
