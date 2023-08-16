RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Between Racine and Kenosha County there are plenty of events to indulge in a fun time this upcoming weekend.
From good ole fashion parish festivals to county fairs, there’s music to be heard, food to be eaten, and fun to be had.
Looking for something fun to do with your significant other or perhaps something to do for the whole family? Check out the local happenings taking place this weekend.
Racine County Events
|Event
|Date
|UG Kiwanis Street Dance
|Aug. 19
|St. Rita’s Parish Festival
|Aug. 17-20
|Australian Rules Football 49th Parallel Cup
|Aug. 19
|27th annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show
|Aug. 20
|Waterford Jam Fest
|Aug. 18-20
Kenosha County Events
|Event
|Date
|Kenosha County Fair
|Aug. 16-20
|Twin Lakes CornFest
|Aug. 17-19
|Kenosha Creative Space Fest 3.0
|Aug. 19
|Vonco 5K
|Aug. 19
|Sail out of Kenosha Harbor
|Aug. 20
Events
