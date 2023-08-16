RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Between Racine and Kenosha County there are plenty of events to indulge in a fun time this upcoming weekend.

From good ole fashion parish festivals to county fairs, there’s music to be heard, food to be eaten, and fun to be had.

Looking for something fun to do with your significant other or perhaps something to do for the whole family? Check out the local happenings taking place this weekend.

Racine County Events

The Union Grove Kiwanis Street Dance is happening this weekend in Racine County. – Credit: UG Kiwanis The Kenosha County Fair hosts a hay bail toss, among many other fun opportunities. – Credit: Kenosha County Fair

Kenosha County Events