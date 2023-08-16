Obituary for Albert Moldenauer, ‘Bill’

July 25, 1935 – August 12, 2023

Albert Moldenauer, “Bill,” 88, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Bill was born in Kenosha on July 25, 1935, the son of the late Albert E. and Lillian E. (née Fiege) Moldenauer. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1954, then moved to Rhinelander, Wis. He proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. After his service, he attended Barber College and worked for the William Penn Barber Shop.

He married Dorothy Blommel at Holy Name Catholic Church in 1964. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2023.

Bill worked as a vault teller for over 28 years for numerous banks, retiring from Bank One (Chase) in 1996. He was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and enjoyed umpiring, fishing, daily journaling and being in the company of his family.

Bill is survived by his daughter and sons, Jennifer (Mark) Dechant, Andrew (Mary) Moldenauer, and Eric (Ashley) Moldenauer; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Sr. Christine Blommel, Mary Ann Glassen, Laurie (Ron) Carter; nephew, Bryon O’Donnell; as well as other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria (Jim) Waterman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Blommel, William (Mona) Blommel, David Blommel, Paul Glassen, Marguerite (Fred) Maier and Betty (Robert) Glassen.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 21 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating his life will follow at noon with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating and will conclude with military honors. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Obituary and photo of Albert Moldenauer courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.