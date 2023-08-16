MADISON — A new law signed Aug. 4 by Gov. Tony Evers imposes stiffer sentences on convicted fentanyl dealers. The bill was sponsored by authored Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine).

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine – Credit: Wisconsin State Legislature Offenses related to the manufacture, distribution, or delivery of fentanyl causing death fell under a Class C felony, which allowed judges to impose fines instead of jail time. Now, those same offenses are Class B felonies that require time behind bars. “It is way past time that we start holding deadly drug dealers accountable,” said Wanggaard in a press release. “This bill closes a loophole allowing these dangerous criminals to avoid prison time, and any real

consequences.”

Fentanyl use increased in Wisconsin

The use of fentanyl across Wisconsin has increased, killing upwards of 1,000 residents a year, according to a story from Wisconsin Watch.

“Fentanyl, which has been adulterated into other street drugs since 1979, is roughly 50 times more potent and stronger than heroin and has dramatically increased overdoses and poisonings,” the story reads.

Specifically, 91% of opioid-related deaths statewide include synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, the story continues. In Racine County, 169 people have died from synthetic opioid use since 2015.

Party-line divisions

How to address synthetic opioid use and deaths is divided by party lines, the story from Wisconsin Watch states.

Republicans view it as a problem coming into the U.S. from other countries, prompting lawmakers to write bills that impose harsher penalties for dealers who add fentanyl to opioids.

Greta Neubauer, D-Racine – Credit: LPAC website Democrats, on the other hand, see opioid use and abuse, including fentanyl as a public health crisis with a focus on prevention. Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) told Racine County Eye she supports investing in proven methods of prevention and treatment. “I am supportive of preventative methods for fentanyl use,” she stated in an email. “I would like to see greater attention paid to the root causes of drug use and abuse.”