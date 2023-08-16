Death notice for Kenneth W. Lumpkin

March 10, 1947 – August 13, 2023

Kenneth W. Lumpkin

Kenneth W. Lumpkin, 76, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023.

A full obituary will be available at a later date. Until that time, service times are listed below.

Services

A Homegoing Service, with full military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

