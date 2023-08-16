KENOSHA COUNTY — Grab your boots and boogie on out to the Kenosha County Fair starting today until Aug. 20 at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., in Wilmot.

This year’s event, also home to the Wilmot Raceway, is full of fun for the entire family.

From fair food to animal showings and races on the track, all day and night there are things to do.

The theme for this year’s Kenosha County Fair is Barnyard Mardi Gras.

Admission

The fairgrounds are open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Wednesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission prices: Adults (ages 12 and over) — $10 daily

Children (ages 7-11) — $5 daily

Children 6 and under — Free

Senior Citizens (Ages 65+) — $7

Military-Active or Retired (Must show ID) — $7

Buy the tickets at the gate or skip the line and purchase online.

Additional admission information including costs for the grandstands for special events can be found online.

Parking

General parking is free for the Kenosha County Fair, but a Parking Pass (A-E) is $15.

Events and activities at the Kenosha County Fair

At the Kenosha County Fair, there is plenty to keep everyone busy.

There will be contests and competitions taking place where children can participate in the tractor pedal pull and older folks can try their hand at hay bale throwing.

The Children’s Parade at the Kenosha County Fair sees a variety of participants. – Credit: Kenosha County Fair

Come on out to see the Fairest of the Fair crowned on Friday or perhaps be a part of the children’s parade also happening on Friday.

Daily activities will run for families to enjoy including Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races, a carnival, and an Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit.

Entertainment will be available throughout the week and into the weekend.

Some highlights also include the 4H Animal Sale, Children’s Scavenger Hunt, and for the big kids, tons of races to get visitors’ hearts pumping.

Make your way through the barns at the fair as a way to support youth involved in 4H in Kenosha County.

Music will be played on the Creekside Stage Wednesday through Sunday. Check out who is playing by clicking here.

Grandstands

The races pulls, and demos will be grand and they are happening on different nights, but every night of the fair there’s an engine revving over at the grandstands.

Catch 605 Winged Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks & Bandits tonight. A Truck & Tractor Pull and Combine Demolition Derby is going down on Thursday. The Big Hat Rodeo and Fireworks will entertain visitors on Friday and more races will take off on Saturday. The fair will round out with the Demolition Derby on Sunday.

Further information can be found online about what is happening over at the Grandstands.

Want to know more about the fair? Head over to their website for full details about the 2023 event.