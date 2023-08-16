MOUNT PLEASANT — A 24-year-old Racine man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

MPPD and Southshore Fire Department were dispatched at 9 p.m. to the 7300 block of Washington Avenue on the report a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole.

On scene, first responders found the driver of the vehicle, who was described as non-responsive and not breathing.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an electrical pole. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation.

The victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.