Obituary for Ronald P. Soens

July 16, 1933 – August 12, 2023

Ronald P. Soens Sr., 90, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. He was born in Racine on July 16, 1933, the son of the late Peter and Dagmar (née Jacobsen) Soens.

Mr. Soens graduated from St. Catherine High School, Class of ‘51. On May 21, 1976, in Waukegan, Ill., he was united in marriage to Nora Torosian Lamar. He had been employed by Western Publishing Inc. for over 43 years, retiring in 1995. Mr. Soens attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He was a master woodworker.

Surviving are his wife, Nora; children, Liz (Scot) Wyma, of Racine, Ronald Soens Jr., of S.C., Linda (Phil) Litrenta, and Eileen (John) Widmar, all of Racine; Nora’s children, Bruce (Sheryl) Lamar, of Perm, Minn., Craig Lamar, of Paddock Lake, Gail Lamra-Paricka, of Gulfport, Miss., Lisa (Jim) Spodick, of Racine, Jill (Rob) Moebius, of Hartland, Wis., Bobbie Jean Lamar, of Brentwood, Tenn.; and brother, James (Lynn) Soens, of Racine; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and “special granddaughter” Alaina, who considered Ron her hero.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Soens was preceded in death by daughter, Jamie Stuart; son, Melvin Lamar Jr.; granddaughter, Lauren Spodick; sister, Sue Soens; son-in-law, Paul Paricka; and brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Mary Soens.

Services

His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Nora would like to thank the staff of Aurora at Home as well as Ron’s caregivers, Sharon Tye and Melissa Branch, for their loving care and compassion.

