RACINE — Auditions for “Seasonal Allergies” will soon be underway at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., starting Aug. 21.

The auditions will be held at 7. p.m. and will continue on Aug. 22 as well. Director Adrianna Jones will hold auditions at the local theater which will consist of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

About ‘Seasonal Allergies’

RTG provides the following synopsis of the show:

Pete unexpectedly turns up on his sister Julia’s doorstep, heartbroken and hungry, promising that

he will just be around for a short time. Having arrived at the cusp of the holiday trifecta, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, his dirty laundry and dismal mood soon overstay their welcome as days turn into weeks. Between the rest of the big, crazy family and a seemingly normal new neighbor, it’s a play packed with personalities that will warm the heart, clear the sinuses, and tickle the funny bone.

Audition information

Roles for “Seasonal Allergies” are available for three women and three men, between the ages of 20s to 50s, and one child, ages 10 to 13 years old.

More information about role requirements can be found online.

Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and levels of experience are invited to audition.

Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated, however, vaccinations are encouraged.

“Seasonal Allergies” will begin rehearsal in September and will be performed on weekends in October, starting Oct. 27 through Nov. 12.

For further information, visit their website or contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218.