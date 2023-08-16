RACINE — The Racine Police Department has confirmed the woman who was shot and killed on Friday was the victim of domestic homicide.
Cassandra G. Sims, 29, was shot and killed by Deandre Martin, 30, of Milwaukee, who then shot himself.
Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue at approximately 5:19 p.m. on a report of suspicious circumstances.
Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said neighbors reported that a 3-year-old child ran to their house seeking help. When officers arrived at the residence, both Sims and Martin were dead.
Domestic violence underreported
“Domestic and intimate partner violence is believed to be the most underreported crime in the United States,” Wilcox said in a written statement. “One in four women and one in 10 men will experience domestic abuse.”
Domestic homicide in Wisconsin
In 2021 there were 65 domestic homicides and 11 who died by suicide following the homicide, according to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. The number of domestic homicides for 2022 has not been released.
Resources
Anyone in an abusive relationship, or who has a loved one in an abusive relationship, is encouraged to reach out for help as resources are available. The Women’s Resource Center of Racine can be contacted at 262-633-3233 and the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
Additionally, the Racine Police Department can be reached at 262-886-2300 or 911.
If you are in need of further assistance, please check the Racine County Eye’s Community Resource Guide.
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.