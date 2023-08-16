RACINE — The Racine Police Department has confirmed the woman who was shot and killed on Friday was the victim of domestic homicide.

Cassandra G. Sims, 29, was shot and killed by Deandre Martin, 30, of Milwaukee, who then shot himself.

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue at approximately 5:19 p.m. on a report of suspicious circumstances.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said neighbors reported that a 3-year-old child ran to their house seeking help. When officers arrived at the residence, both Sims and Martin were dead.