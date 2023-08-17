Obituary for Gary Michalski Reis

June 6, 1943 – August 13, 2023

Gary Michalski Reis, 80, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Gary Michalski Reis

Gary was born to Joseph and Rose (née Lawrence) Michalski on June 19, 1943. He went to faithfully serve our country with the United States Navy from 1962 to 1964 and spent time on the USS Shangri-La CV-38. Gary was united in marriage with Deborah Reis on Sept. 15, 1984. He was employed as a Wisconsin State Trooper for 27 years.

Gary was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed being on the water with his son, Andrew, and father-in-law, Andrew. He spent many years as a volunteer for the Racine Raiders.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah; children, Gail (Curtis) Thompson Johnsey, Elizabeth (Daniel) Arries, and Andrew (Kiersten Oleson Reis) Michalski Reis; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Eull) Webster; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol Reis, Sharon (Donald) Windey, and Daniel (Christina) Reis; and other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose; father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Joan Reis; son, Gary Michalski II; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Carmella Michalski; and nephews, Joseph Michalski and David Webster.

Services

Visitation for Gary will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A time of remembrance for Gary will follow the visitation. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary’s name to the American Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Gary Michalski Reis courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.