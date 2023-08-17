The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Aug. 17.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Carol Meekins along with reporter Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the segment narrows in on a community resource, a new business and a man making a difference in his community.

The Spanish Center of Racine The Racine Roundup started by highlighting The Spanish Center of Racine. Since their opening in May, the center has served over 300 community members. Joshua Martinez and Samantha Altamirano are at the helm of this new nonprofit and their goal is simple: break down barriers and close the language gap in the City of Racine through services and other initiatives through The Spanish Center. Read our article to learn more about who they are and what they offer. The Spanish Center of Racine assists community members as new bilingual resource Read this article

Rigden Ranch Rancher Shayne Rigden once worked at Jo Don Farms, and now is the owner of Rigden Ranch, located on the same grounds. Rigden provides quality care for all of the animals at the ranch, which includes camels, lemurs, capybaras, pigs, goats, and more. His love for animals stems from his early years and he is thrilled to now own Rigden Ranch and provide meaningful experiences for the community. Learn more by reading our Business Spotlight on Rigden Ranch. Better yet, make your reservation to go see it for yourself. Business Spotlight: Rigden Ranch Read this article

Tony’s Community Meals Tony Stephens Jr. works 12-hour days during second shift and began offering meals to others during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now he spends his weekends doing what he enjoys – cooking and meal prepping – but on a much larger scale. Tony’s Community Meals provides meals free of charge for those in need, while others are able to take part while offering up a suggested donation to the endeavor. Others have gotten busy donating supplies and other funds to make this a true community process. Read all about Tony and the delicious meals he makes in our coverage of Tony’s Community Meals. Tony’s Community Meals offers free healthy meals weekly to Union Grove residents Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Aug. 17

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.