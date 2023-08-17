Obituary for Stephanie M. Byrd

May 2, 1970 – August 14, 2023

Stephanie M. Byrd, 53, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee.

Stephanie M. Byrd

Stephanie was born in Racine on May 2, 1970, to Richard E. and Lois M. (née Borg) Byrd. She was a 1988 graduate of William Horlick High School.

Stephanie was employed as a director of catering and was a former member of Madison Pipes & Drums. She selflessly gave her time volunteering at Journey in Faith and Emmanuel Lutheran Churches and Siena Center. Stephanie enjoyed listening to every kind of music, playing softball and loved a good Louisiana lobster boil.

Surviving are her mother, Lois Byrd; sister, Kimburley (Bob) Allen; nieces, Emilie and Katelyn Allen; her aunts, uncles, cousins; and her adored spaniel, Jessica.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Byrd.

Services

Funeral services for Stephanie will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Journey in Faith Church. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

