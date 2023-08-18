Obituary for Donna R. Wendt

September 15, 1944 – August 12, 2023

Donna R. Wendt, 78, passed away on Aug. 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Orange, Calif., on Sept. 15, 1944, to Earl and Helen Davey.

Donna R. Wendt

Donna grew up on a farm near Hurley, S.D., where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. Her family moved to Sioux Falls, where she graduated high school as a member of the National Honors Society. She received her Registered Nursing education at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls.

She met her husband, Thomas Wendt, while visiting Madison, Wis. They were married on March 31, 1967, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Their children were born while they were living in Neenah, Wis. They lived there until Tom was transferred to Racine in 1980.

Donna’s nursing career lasted 45 years. She returned to school to become a neonatal nurse clinician. Her career was highlighted by working in the newborn nursery at Madison General Hospital, the neonatal intensive care nursery at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah and Wheaton Ascension Hospital in Racine. She also worked for several Ascension doctors in their offices.

Donna was a very gifted pianist and organist, and while living in Racine, Donna taught piano. Donna and Tom were active members of North Pointe United Methodist Church. At church she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir, and was the pianist and organist for many years. Donna was a gifted seamstress and always was willing to help others with a sewing or knitting problem. Her knitting needles were always busy. She enjoyed making baby quilts, knitting prayer shawls and contributing to many mission projects.

Donna was a master gardener, and you could find her planting flowers at home and in the memorial garden at church. She and Tom enjoyed traveling on some beautiful cruises. They were Badgers season ticket holders and attended Green Bay Packers games with friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Donna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom; sons, Timothy (Gretchen), of McFarland, Wis., Scott (Robin), of Stoughton, Wis., Joel (Donna), of Antioch, Ill.; grandchildren, Tyler (Amelia), Lauren, Griffin (Taylor), Bryan (Bergen), Ashton, Maggie, Everett, Carter, Trevor; great-grandson, Ryder; sibling, Jerry (Arlene) Davey; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Davey.

Services

A memorial service for Donna will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church. The service may be viewed at this link.

The family is requesting that memorials in Donna’s honor be made to North Pointe United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to extend special thanks for the care provided by Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi and Horizon Hospice.

Obituary and photo of Donna R. Wendt courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

