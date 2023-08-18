Obituary for Kathryn R. Doperalski, ‘Katie’

July 1, 1954 – August 13, 2023

On Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, Kathryn R. Doperalski passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in her home. Katie was a loving friend, sister, aunt and colleague.

Kathryn R. Doperalski, ‘Katie’

Katie was born in Racine in 1954 to Raymond and Regina Doperalski. As a child, Katie enjoyed spending time with her aunt and uncle, where she helped with tending to the rose garden and raising chickens, sparking her love for plants and animals.

Katie had a love for lifelong learning. After high school, she earned a degree in sociology from UW-Parkside. Later, she furthered her career and education by obtaining her bachelor’s in nursing.

Katie had a strong passion for helping others. She devoted her life serving the most at-risk and vulnerable populations through her 30+ year career as a psychiatric registered nurse. Her nursing career was spent with Milwaukee County in various departments including Behavioral Health’s Child and Adolescent Unit, the House of Corrections and Mobile Crisis Services these last 10 years. In addition, since 2007, Katie worked for Milwaukee County’s Juvenile Detention Center. Those around her would agree that being a psychiatric RN was her true calling in life.

Katie was well-known as a beloved colleague and caregiver. She had an endless amount of empathy for others and strived to bring joy to life through her bright colors and positive energy each and every day. She was known by her family for her generosity. At any opportunity, especially Christmas, she loved showering her nieces, nephew, and great-nieces and nephews with gifts. Katie was quick-witted, kind, charismatic, and could easily form connections with anyone she met. She also enjoyed traveling with friends and exploring new places. Katie’s spirituality and faith was integral to her life.

Katie is survived by her siblings, John Doperalski, David Doperalski, and Margaret Clark (Larry); six nieces; one nephew; four great-nephews; and three great-nieces. Katie is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Regina Doperalski.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home for visitation. A service celebrating and honoring Kathryn R. Doperalski’s life will take place at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Her interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Kathryn R. Doperalski courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.