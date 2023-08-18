Obituary for Laura Beth Tolstyga

December 1, 1987 – August 11, 2023

Laura Beth Tolstyga, 35, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Laura Beth Tolstyga

Laura was born in Kenosha on December 1, 1987, to the late Kenneth J. and Susan E. (née Barrows) Tolstyga. She attended Bradford and Reuther High Schools and graduated from UW-Parkside with a business degree. Laura was employed by several local companies, including Racine Industries.

Laura was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. Among many of her interests, Laura kept current on many trending television shows, spending time with family and friends, and going with her adored son, Devon, on many adventures to Kingfish and Brewers games, among countless other events that they loved.

Surviving are her son, Devon Perez-Tolstyga; mom, Susan Tolstyga-Maier; stepdad, Ronald Maier; sisters, Anne and Lynne Tolstyga; aunt, Barbara Tolstyga; beloved canine companion, Bella; other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tolstyga; grandparents, David and Margaret Barrows and Bernard and Antoinette Tolstyga; and aunt, Kathryn (Richard) Madison.

Services

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.