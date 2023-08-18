Obituary for Meta V. Slesarenko-Larsen

November 16, 1927 – August 15, 2023

Meta V. Slesarenko-Larsen (née Andersen) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Meta V. Slesarenko-Larsen

Meta was born in Racine on Nov. 16, 1927, to Henry and Johanne (née Jensen) Andersen. She was the fourth of five children. Her mother died after the birth of the fifth child, who was adopted by an uncle and aunt, which made them “sister/cousins” – a little family chuckle!

Meta attended Washington Park High School. She worked at a tannery, Allover Mfg. and Motor Specialty. Later her older sister invited Meta to help with a cleaning position at the home of one of Racine’s large corporate families. She retired after 30 years of service.

She was married to Alex Slesarenko for 40 years, who preceded her in death; they had three daughters. After losing our dad, she reconnected with the man she was engaged to first. On their first outing she told him they’d remain friends, that nothing would come of this. She was married to Don Larsen for 30 years, who also preceded her in death. She was a very involved lifetime member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, now Journey in Faith Church.

Meta was a thrifty woman, to say the least. She loved finding a good bargain at the many rummage and estate sales she frequented over the years. To Meta, one woman’s trash is another woman’s treasure. One night while junking with her neighbor, they happened upon a toilet, a door and frame, and a doll. You guessed it: they set the doll on the toilet and then framed it with the door! Hoping they have sales in Heaven, because she will be there.

We’d never known her to be a big Hollywood person, but two people she did really like were Yakov Smirnoff, who she saw in Branson, and Jim Nabors (Gomer Pyle), who she saw and met on a cruise ship.

Meta enjoyed traveling, which not only included here in the lower United States, but also Alaska, Hawaii, Denmark and Israel. She also loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed baseball, especially the Brewers. She even kept a note next to her chair to remember which channel to watch them on. Last year she came to love Bingo, which won her many candy bars. But, being diabetic, she’d always save them for her “three wonderful daughters,” which is how she referred to us.

Meta is survived by her daughters, Trudy (Artie) Rozzoni, Debbie (Tom) Peterik and Becky Olson, all of Racine; six grandchildren, Chris (Karen) Rozzoni, Andy (Karen) Rozzoni, Bill (Stephanie) Peterik, Mindi (John) Rydzik, Abby Peterik and Rachael Crosby; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Havig, of Montana. Also, two stepsons, Wes (Diane) Larsen and Brad Larsen; stepson-in-law, Bernie Kupper, seven step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jamie Olson, three siblings and spouses; Harry (Doris) Andersen, Anna (Oscar) Christensen, Ingemann (Cathryn) Andersen, brother-in-law, Leif Havig and two stepchildren, Rose Kupper and Dennis Larsen.

Services

Funeral services will be held with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until an 11:30 a.m. service on Aug. 23 at Sturino Funeral Home, with Rev. Allison Johnson officiating.

Obituary and photo of Meta V. Slesarenko-Larsen courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.