RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in Room 303 at City Hall. The meeting’s agenda, sponsored by Mayor Mason, includes several key items for consideration.

1637 Packard St. project

The board will consider a request for $16,625 from the CDBG Loan Fund to cover the rehab cost of the 1637 Packard St. project. Staff have recommended approval, and the fiscal note indicates that there are sufficient funds in the CDBG Loan Fund account for this request.

Housing Resource Inc.

Contract Balance A request to allocate $13,443.23 from the FY23 Public Service Category to close the Housing Resource Inc. remaining FY22 contract balance is on the agenda. The staff recommendation is for approval using FY2023 CDBG Public Service funds.

Legal Action of Wisconsin funding

The board will discuss funding for Legal Action of Wisconsin’s Economic Mobility through Civil Legal Aid Program with FY2023 CDBG Public Service funds. The request is for $48,086.18, with staff recommending approval.

Racine Literacy Council’s Adult Basic Education Program

Funding for the Racine Literacy Council’s Adult Basic Education Program using FY23 CDBG funds is also up for consideration. The proposed sum is $10,423.59, with staff recommendation for approval.

Allocation for CDBG economic development activities

A request for an allocation of up to $175,000 for CDBG-funded economic development activities is included in the agenda. The proposal is to fund WWBIC using FY2022 CDBG Micro-Enterprise funds, with staff recommending approval.

Home repair loan and forgivable grant

The issuance of a CDBG Home Repair Loan and a forgivable CDBG grant to Ozella Hill of 515 Ninth Street for home repairs will be discussed. The consideration is for a $10,000 loan at 3% interest and a $10,000 forgivable grant, with staff recommending approval.

The agenda for the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board’s meeting shows a focus on various community development initiatives, with considerations on funding allocations for projects, education, and housing.

Persons with disabilities or who need information interpreted can contact the City Development Office at 262-636-9151 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

Note: This overview is based on the draft agenda provided by the City of Racine and reflects the items to be discussed during the meeting.