The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of August 19 – 26

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day

The Racine Public Library building and Bookmobile will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available. We will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for our normal hours. Click here for library hours.

New Bookmobile Schedule

The Bookmobile’s school-year schedule of stops will be active from Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 through Monday, June 10, 2024. To see the full list of stops, visit the bookmobile online.

Podcasting Studio Opens

The Racine Public Library Innovation Lab’s audio and podcasting studio is now open! For drop-in use of the studio, visit us from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Maker Mondays (every Monday June through August, and second Mondays September through May). To make an appointment, visit the Innovation Lab online to get started.

New Bus Pass Hours

Bus pass hours will change beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5. Free bus passes will be available Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. in Study Room 1, Wednesdays from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Lake Avenue entrance desk, and Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m. in Study Room 1 while supplies last. Please bring proof of your reason for needing a pass when you stop by.

Nick Demske Appointed Interim Director

After two and a half years with the Racine Public Library, Angela Zimmermann has resigned from her position as the executive director. In her resignation on Thursday, July 27, she shared that her last day would be Friday, July 28.

Nick Demske has accepted his appointment by the board of the Racine Public Library to the role of Racine Public Library’s interim director. More details will be available in the coming days about the board’s search for a permanent executive director.

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack. Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

All Ages

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and Hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Aug. 21 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Every Monday, stop in to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. Our audio and podcasting studio will be open to use until 2 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 14, make music with Little Bits robots and Osmo Coding Jam, or learn easy coding with unexpected objects around you using Makey Makey.

No registration is required.

Art with Bri: Salt Painting

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 11 a.m.-noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Join Bri’s fun and crazy art class to put the A in STEAM! Today, learn how to make beautiful salt paintings that will amaze your friends and family. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first-floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Castañeda on Wheels.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, Aug. 19 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Let’s Work Together: Cooperation Stations with Pam Wedig-Kirsch

Monday, Aug. 21 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a story, then choose the cooperation stations you want to explore. Stations will rotate and may include cooperative building, kindness, and imagination stations.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 24 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 4-7

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids Entering Grades 4-7

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Wednesday through August.

Registration is required.

Friday Afternoon Crafts

Friday, Aug. 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids Pre-K to 13 Years

Every Friday afternoon in August, meet us in youth services for quick, easy and cute craft activities.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Aug. 19 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Author Visits: “Wisconsin Lighthouses,” Presented by Ken and Barb Wardius

Monday, Aug. 21 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Learn about the fascinating history of our local lighthouses. Today’s visiting authors, Barb and Ken Wardius, are lifelong Wisconsin residents with a passion for lighthouse history and photography that covers authorship, lectures and guided tours.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Freaky Movie Series

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Experience a thrill-packed summer with our Summer Scares movie series! Prepare to be spooked on Aug. 23 by “Blithe Spirit.”

No registration is required.

Friday Afternoon Crafts

Friday, Aug. 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids Pre-K to 13 Years

Every Friday afternoon in August, meet us in youth services for quick, easy and cute craft activities.

No registration is required.

Adults

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Aug. 21 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Author Visits: “Wisconsin Lighthouses,” Presented by Ken and Barb Wardius

Monday, Aug. 21 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Learn about the fascinating history of our local lighthouses. Today’s visiting authors, Barb and Ken Wardius, are lifelong Wisconsin residents with a passion for lighthouse history and photography that covers authorship, lectures and guided tours.

No registration is required.

Senior Paint ‘N’ Sip Tea

Tuesday, Aug. 22 | Noon-2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Sip tea while painting a scene with the guidance of our staff artist, Ken. In August, we’ll paint a bright flower against a blue sky. Registration is limited to 10.

Registration is required.

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, Aug. 22 | Noon-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for personalized tech help and education. Get help with computers, phones, tablets, smartwatches and more, or learn more about the tech the Innovation Lab has to offer.

No registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Aug. 23 • Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at (414) 236-0415 or Paola Barragan at (262) 346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Freaky Movie Series

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Experience a thrill-packed summer with our Summer Scares movie series! Prepare to be spooked on Aug. 23 by “Blithe Spirit.”

No registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, Aug. 24 | 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!