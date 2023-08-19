Obituary for Arnold Ole Hatlen

August 18, 1937 – August 11, 2023

Arnold Ole Hatlen, 85, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on Aug. 18, 1937, the son of the late Ole and Signe (née Duoss) Hatlen.

Arnie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in West Germany and had been assigned as the personal driver of the General, which afforded him the luxury of touring Europe. On May 4, 1963, he was united in marriage to Mary Clare O’Brien. He had a strong work ethic and was employed as an electrician. Arnie belonged to the Local 159 IBEW Electrical Workers Union. Arnie was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. He found great pleasure maintaining his long-time friendships with the “Men’s Coffee Club.”

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, Mary Clare; daughters, Kay Hatlen and Mary Kay (Bruce) Thurner; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marjorie Hatlen, Ann Hollibush, Doreen O’Brien, Thomas Meredith, Phil (Merlyn) O’Brien, Kathy O’Brien; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends; and his faithful furry companion, Redd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Doris (Phillip) Decker, Barbara Meredith; brothers, Kenneth Hatlen and Robert Hatlen; brothers-in-law, Paul O’Brien, John O’Brien, Thomas O’Brien, Steven O’Brien, and Andy Hollibush.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Arnie’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 at the Allen-Meredith Funeral Home. Final interment with full military honors will be held at Cooksville Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Obituary and photo of Arnold Ole Hatlen courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

