Obituary for Betty Jane Brickner

March 1, 1926 – August 13, 2023

Betty Jane Brickner (née Casper), 97 of Marinette, Wis. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Betty Jane Brickner

Betty was born on March 1, 1926, in Racine to Marie and Henry Casper who preceded her in death. Betty was a past member of St. Augustine Church in Wausaukee, Wis. She was a long-time member of St. Rita’s Church in Racine, where she was united in marriage to Richard A. Baumstark on May 7, 1949, (39 years) who also preceded her in death.

She will always be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her nickname from her grandchildren was “Nutso Grandma.” She was happiest with her children and family. Betty always wanted to have fun. She was an avid Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan and thought Brett Farve was the original GOAT!! She lived as a snowbird in Mesa, Ariz. for many years. Betty loved working at Kilbourn Gardens (18 years), Nino’s, and then Inn on Lake. She belonged to St. Stanislaus Church in Racine for many years, then to St. Augustine Church in Wausaukee.

Betty is survived by her husband of 31 years (1992-present), Bernard Brickner of Marinette; sisters, Kay Heitzman of Hemut, California, and Genevieve (Art) Klaus of Racine; her three children, Donald (Sandy) Baumstark of Apache Junction, Ariz., Richard (Debbie) Baumstark of Racine, and Jeanne (Greg) Koontz of Bowling Green, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Gina (Claude) Lancaster of Montello Wis., Donald (Sara) Baumstark of Celina, Ohio, Deane (Cassie) Baumstark of Tempe, Ariz., Amy Vanko of Phoenix, Ariz., Jennifer (Jessie) Schable of Montello, Stacy and Melissa Baumstark of Racine; step-grandchildren, Greg Koontz and Jody (Nate) Ziegler from Racine; and 15 great-grandchildren and three step-great-great-grandchildren; many exceptional nieces and nephews; and special grandson, Brett Burkhardt of Phoenix.

Along with her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by brothers, Harold Casper and Donald; sisters, Marilyn Sweigert and Florence (Tooty) Koderca; daughter, Janet Harring; and best friend, Shirley Miller.

Services

A Memorial Mass celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

We would like to thank her dedicated healthcare worker, Renee Hood, from Wausaukee, Wis., Luther Nursing Home in Marinette, and Unity Hospice for exceptional care.

Obituary and photo of courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

