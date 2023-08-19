Obituary for Janice Marie Antonicci

July 28, 1952 – August 14, 2023

Janice Marie Antonicci (aka Draganicci), 71, of Waterford, Wis., found peace on Aug. 14, 2023.

Janice Marie Antonicci

Janice was born on July 28, 1952, to Vito and Frances Antonicci in Milwaukee.

Janice graduated from Bay View High School and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Alverno College.

Janice taught in the West Allis School District for most of her career. She was highly respected by her students, their parents and her colleagues. Oftentimes, Janice would start her students’ school day by singing “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”.

Janice will be remembered for her love of birds, flowers, reading, Christmas ornaments, shell hunting, beach walking and her Jose Cuervo Gold.

A piece of her heart remains with her Bay View family, Rossmar Ct. family, and Waterford family, especially her “best and only friend,” Gigi and Judy. Janice also holds a special place in her heart for her sister-in-law, Pam Dragan Vojvodich, as well as many other close friends.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Tom Dragan. Janice was a loving sister to Michael (Nancy) Antonicci and Alan (Renee) Antonicci. She was a fun, loving aunt to Christopher (Rebecca) Antonicci, Cory Antonicci, Jason (Anna) Pesek, Justin (Kelly) Pesek, Aaron Hentz (Linae), Mario (Courtney) Antonicci, and Mindi Antonicci (James). Janice is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews, along with the Dragan family in-laws, and a special outlaw, Jean Berens.

Janice is preceded in death by her first husband, David Pytlik, and she had a continuing, loving relationship with the entire Pytlik family.

Tom would like to thank everyone, from doctors to doormen, for all the care and compassion shown to him and Janice over the past two years.

Services

A celebration of life in Janice’s honor will be held at 4 p.m., with visitation from 1 to 3:45 p.m., on Aug. 27 at Integrity Celebrations Center.

In lieu of flowers, sing “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and have a wonderful day!

Obituary and photo of Janice Marie Antonicci courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.

