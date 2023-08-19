Obituary for Robert Michael Malik

January 4, 1945 – August 11, 2023

Robert Michael Malik, age 78, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine on Jan. 4, 1945, the son of the late Raymond and Ruth (née Cole) Malik.

Robert Michael Malik

Bob graduated from William Horlick High School, “Class of 1963.” On Aug. 28, 1965, he was united in marriage to Carol A. Remsza at St. Rita Catholic Church. Bob was employed by Young Radiator Co. for 28 years and retired from Marlo, Inc. in 2009. He was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. Bob enjoyed building model cars, word searching and woodworking. He could fix just about anything. Above all, Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Carol; children, Steven Malik (Joanna), James Malik, and Dr. Ronda (Carl) Schmidt; grandchildren, Mads, Jaxson, Beckett, James, Ryley, Elena, Ava, Levi, and Luke; siblings, Alan (Chris) Malik, Elaine Malik, and Mary Louise Malik; in-laws, Allen Andreasen, James (Carole) Remsza, and Jane Remsza; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, David Malik, Linda Andreasen, and Judy Malik; and brother-in-law, Bob (Barbara) Remsza.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at St. Mary by the Lake, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, with Rev. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary by the Lake have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Robert Michael Malik courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

