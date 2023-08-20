Obituary for Koharik Topalian, ‘Corrine’

July 23, 1938 – August 16, 2023

Koharik Topalian, ‘Corrine,’ 85, passed away at St. Monica Senior Living on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Koharik Topalian, ‘Corrine’

Corrine was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 23, 1938, to Artine an Aghavine Mikaelian. She married Jean Pierre “Avak” Topalian on May 15, 1960. Shortly after marrying, she and Avak immigrated to the United States. They celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to his passing in December 2011.

Corrine was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church and a member of the choir for many years as well as the Women’s Guild. She was an excellent cook and notably well recognized for some of her Armenian dishes.

Corrine is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James (Sachiko), of Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif., Paul, of Racine, Gary (Aylin), of Lincolnshire, Ill., and Mike (Anita) Topalian, of Franklin, Wis.; grandchildren, Stephanie, of Tokyo, Japan, Christopher, of New York, Nicholas, of California,

Ariana and Aras, of Illinois, Brandon and Natalya, of Franklin; brothers, Varoujan “John” Mikaelian and Minas “Paul” (Roselyn) Mikaelian; nephew, Garo Mikaelian and niece, Ani Mikaelian. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Services

A visitation for Corrine will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. A private family interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

Special thank you to Tanya Exner for her devoted care to Corrine and The Memory Care staff at St. Monica’s who have timelessly cared for Corrine nearly three years.

Obituary and photo of Koharik Topalian courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

