UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: Jeffery Lee Maejeck was found safe in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

ORIGINAL STORY 1:44 p.m.:

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reports that 58-year-old Jeffery Lee Maejeck is missing.

The white male was last seen at the 800 block of Park Avenue in Racine. According to the alert, around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, Maejeck had walked away from a group home.

Jeffery Lee Maejeck

At the time of his last whereabouts, he wore a brown Carhartt-style jacket, gray winter hat, blue pants, and black sneakers with white soles.

Jeffery Lee Maejeck – Credit: RPD

At the time he went missing, he was clean-shaven. Jeffery has blue eyes and brown short hair. He is 5’10” and weighs 150 lbs.

The attached photo is from when Jeffery went missing and the clothing he was wearing.

According to police, based on Maejeck’s cognitive issues and his medical condition, there are concerns for his welfare.

The publics’ help is needed in locating Jeffery Lee Maejeck.

Information about his location or any information that may help locate Maejeck should be brought to the attention of the Racine Police Department. Lt. W. Powell #1324 is the officer issuing the alert. Contact 262-886-2300 with details. For emergencies call 911.