Obituary for Regina Paul

November 7, 1928 – August 9, 2023

Regina Paul, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Regina Paul

Regina was born in Johannisdorf, Romania, to Michael and Maria (née Frintz) Paul on Nov. 7, 1928. She had lived in Racine for the past 45 years.

As a young girl, Regina was a baker. She continued to enjoy baking and cooking, especially for others. Regina was a talented seamstress and loved to sing. Most importantly, Regina was committed to her faith in the Lord and was present as a faithful member of Racine Bible Church.

Regina will be lovingly remembered by two nephews: Michael (Kathy) Gehann, and Hans Martin (Sabrina Schuller); cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Maria Paul; siblings, Maria (John) Frintz, Hans Paul, Katherine Paul, and Andreas Paul; and sister-in-law, Amy Paul.

Services

A celebration of Regina’s life will be held 4 p.m., with a 3 p.m. visitation, on Aug. 24 at the Racine Bible Church. A service of committal and interment will occur at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please convene at the entrance of the cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Racine Bible Church Missionary Memorial Fund.

A special thank you to the many friends from church that came to visit and care for Regina over the past 11 years.

Obituary and photo of Regina Paul courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

