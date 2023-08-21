RACINE — Racine Unified School District has spent the summer chipping away at projects that are part of the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan funded by the referendum.

The school district has provided the following facilities update to families and Racine area community members.

Facilities Plan updates

School Progress More information Julian Thomas Elementary Renovations: new main entrance and office, safety and security updates, ADA and accessibility improvements, new STEM lab, and maker space Public welcome to attend ribbon cutting event set for Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Martin Luther King Drive. Red Apple K-8 STEAM School A brand-new Red Apple K-8 STEAM School will be built on the Franklin (old Walden III) site Check out the latest architectural designs here. Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 Renovations: gym addition, safety and security updates, ADA and accessibility improvements, new playground



Completion expected: Fall 2024 Architectural renderings, updates and photos of the latest progress can be found here. Hammes Field Renovations: new turf field, softball field improvements



Completion expected: Fall 2023 Read about the progress here. Starbuck K-8 IB School New construction will create a K-8 International Baccalaureate school.



Jefferson Lighthouse will close and move to the Starbuck K-8 Campus in fall 2024.



West Ridge IB students will also move to Starbuck in fall 2024. Check out the latest progress and updates here. Racine Unified School District Facilities Update