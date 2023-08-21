RACINE — A man who racked up 51 charges in five different cases connected to his proclivity for fleeing from the police was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for sentencing.

Cameron Davis, 22, ultimately pleaded guilty to car theft, fleeing/eluding with property damage, resisting arrest, endangering safety, possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping.

The reduced number of charges was the result of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County DA’s Office.

Stolen car leads to pursuit

Davis had four open cases in August 2022 when he stole a vehicle.

The Racine Police Department was investigating that vehicle theft when an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department located the stolen car.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off — driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, running through stop signs and traffic lights, at speeds sometimes reaching 70 mph — to get away.

At one point, a pedestrian had to jump out of the way to keep from getting hit.

Ultimately, the driver lost control of the car near 14th Street and Washington Avenue, crashed into a garbage can, a street sign and eventually the side of a building.

Davis was arrested for the fifth time in two years. Three of those cases were for fleeing from law enforcement and two included charges of resisting arrest.

Davis sentenced to prison term

Judge Robert Repischak sentenced the defendant to serve six years in prison and told him, “You are a menace to society … who couldn’t care less about your fellow citizens.”

Repischak said he would honor the recommendation of the plea agreement and added without the settlement, he would have given Davis a sentence that ensured he was not out of prison until he was in his 30s.

Davis was also ordered to pay $6,463 in restitution to the city of Racine and $3,973 to the person whose car was stolen.

Donald Conner, assistant district attorney, said the victim suffered more than the loss of his vehicle. Because he did not have a car, he could not get to work and ultimately lost his job as a delivery driver. Because he lost his job, he could not pay his rent, and was evicted from his residence.

“The behaviors of Mr. Davis had serious consequences and ripple effect,” he said of the impact to the victim of the car theft.

Conner said the mental health and substance abuse issues Davis struggles with were best treated in a confined setting.

Davis said he was “deeply sorry” for the car theft and the consequences to the victim.

He told the court he intended to use his time in prison as a “reset” and to take full advantage of the programs that might be offered to him.

Attorney Carl Johnson, who represented the defendant, explained that his client suffered from mental health issues, especially after the death of his grandfather last year. His grandfather was described as the person who kept Davis grounded.

Case history

Davis’s history of fleeing from law enforcement goes back to Oct. 12, 2020, when he struck a law enforcement vehicle and attempted to flee.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was driving on Washington Avenue when his vehicle was struck. The driver of the vehicle that hit him attempted to get away from the officer by driving into oncoming traffic.

A second law enforcement officer attempted to intercept the fleeing vehicle on 10th Street. Davis struck that vehicle as well, along with a parked vehicle, and continued to flee.

In his attempt to get away, Davis nearly collided with multiple other vehicles and a City of Racine bus. He eventually became boxed in by traffic and officers were able to arrest him.

At the time of that arrest, Davis had 21.3 grams of marijuana in his car.

For that event, Davis was charged with fleeing/eluding with property damage, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, six counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

As part of the negotiated settlement, he pleaded guilty to the fleeing/eluding and misdemeanor hit and run.

For the fleeing/eluding charge, Davis was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision.

For the misdemeanor hit and run, he was sentenced to four months in the Racine County Jail, concurrent to prison time.

In April of 2021, Davis was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

As part of the negotiated settlement, he pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and resisting arrest.

Davis was sentenced to serve three months in the Racine County Jail on each count, concurrent to the prison sentences.

In July 2021, Davis picked up another fleeing/eluding case along with three counts of felony bail jumping for fleeing from police. The three counts of bail jumping were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 28, 2021, an officer from the Racine Police Department attempted to stop Davis for speeding in the 2200 block of Douglas Avenue.

Davis sped away at speeds of 70 mph. The officer called off the pursuit but filed a report.

On the charge of fleeing/eluding, Davis was sentenced to one year in prison and one year extended supervision, to run consecutive to the first sentence.

In October 2021, Davis was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and seven counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis was pulled over for a traffic stop after an officer ran the license plate of the car and discovered the owner had a suspended license.

The officer reported he ordered Davis out of the vehicle after observing him reach under the seat. When the officer attempted to handcuff Davis, he struggled and attempted to get away.

Officers found 4.8 grams of marijuana in the car on that stop.

For the misdemeanor resisting arrest, Davis was sentenced to six months in the Racine County Jail, concurrent to all other time.

For one count of felony bail jumping, he was sentenced to one year in prison and two years extended supervision, consecutive to all other prison sentences.

In August 2022, Davis stole a vehicle and picked up another case.

For that case, he was charged with felony vehicle theft, misdemeanor theft, felony fleeing/eluding – with property damage, felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor resisting – failing to stop, and 20 counts of felony bail jumping as a repeater.

As part of the negotiated settlement, he pleaded guilty to vehicle theft, felony bail jumping, and fleeing/eluding an officer – causing harm or property damage.

For the vehicle theft, he was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of extended supervision, to be served consecutive to other prison sentences.

For the bail jumping, he was sentenced to one year in prison and one year with extended supervision, to run concurrent to the other prison sentences.

For the fleeing/eluding, he was sentenced to serve one year in prison and one year with extended supervision, to be served consecutive to the other prison sentences.