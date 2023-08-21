Obituary for Eddie Wells

August 13, 1931 – August 13, 2023

Eddie Wells passed away at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center on his 92nd birthday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Eddie Wells

He was born in McComb, Miss., on Aug. 13, 1931, the son of the late Eddie and Leno (née Plant) Wells, Sr. Eddie proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army. He married Katherine “Kat” Thornton in 1996.

Eddie worked for many years as a chef for Amtrak. He attended St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with Katherine. He enjoyed listening to jazz music, playing cards, and visiting casinos.

In addition to his loving wife, Eddie is survived by his daughters, Charmaine Hall, Ruth Wells, and Audrey Hester; sister, Nancy Plant; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; especially his niece, Francine Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert E. Wells; daughter, Pauline Hester-Shaw; and stepson, Derick Bostick.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating his life and homegoing will take place at 11 a.m. with Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Eddie Wells courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.