RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch starting Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. until Thursday at 8 p.m.

The alert is set due to dangerously hot conditions with a possibility of the heat index reaching 110° F.

Areas affected by Heat Watch

Portions of east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin should take this heat watch into consideration including the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth.

Per NWS, Wednesday looks likely to be the hotter of the two days. Watch out for heat-related illnesses Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. According to the CDC, there are 3 types of heat-related illnesses: Heat cramps, Heat exhaustion, and Heatstroke.

Be prepared

It is important for those impacted by this weather alert to be prepared. The following tips provided by NWS are suggested for an Excessive Heat Watch:

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.



Cooling Centers