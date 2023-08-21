

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 14-year-old male from Racine was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Sunday night, (Aug. 20), according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 9:23 p.m. near State Highway 31 (S. Green Bay Road) and Newman Road. Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the scene following reports of a male being struck by a minivan traveling northbound on State Highway 31.

Hit-and-run victim required Flight for Life

Upon arrival, officers located the victim on State Highway 31, and South Shore Fire conducted lifesaving procedures. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital, and Flight For Life then transported him for advanced medical care.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 31, and the driver did not remain on the scene. The suspect vehicle was later located and seized, but the operator’s identity remains unknown.

The victim’s name will not be released due to his status as a minor.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Patrol, continues to investigate this hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the identity of the operator of the vehicle is urged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, option #4.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.