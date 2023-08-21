SOMERS — The Village of Somers Board is set to convene on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Village Board Meeting Room, addressing an array of local issues, decisions, and updates. This meeting will have key topics on the agenda that directly impact the community.

One of the items on the agenda is the consideration of three resolutions that would update the Village’s ordinances on building permits, special event permits, and burn permit fees.

Village of Somers Board Meeting Agenda items

Proposed Resolution 2023-013 would update the Building Permit Schedule referred to in Chapter 14.2 of the Village’s Code of Ordinances. This would involve adjusting the fees for different types of building permits, as well as the requirements for obtaining a permit. For example, the fee for a residential building permit would be increased from $250 to $300, and the fee for a commercial building permit would be increased from $500 to $600. The requirements for obtaining a permit would also be updated to reflect current building codes and standards.

Proposed Ordinance 2023-027 would repeal Section 12.16 of the Code of Ordinance, relating to Special Event Permits. This section currently requires a permit for any event that is expected to attract more than 200 people. The proposed ordinance would eliminate this requirement, making it easier for organizations to hold events in the village. However, organizations would still be required to obtain a permit if the event is expected to generate a significant amount of traffic or noise.

Proposed Ordinance No. 2023-028 would repeal and recreate Section 5.115(J)(3) of the Code of Ordinances regarding Burn Permit Fees. This section currently sets the fee for a burn permit at $25. The proposed ordinance would increase the fee to $50. The increase in the fee would help to offset the cost of managing burn permits.

The Village of Somers Board will also consider other items on the agenda, including the consent and approval of records, correspondence, and citizen engagement, executive comments and actions, public works and safety matters, representative appointments, community events, and licenses, and the conclusion of proceedings.

The meeting is open to the public, and members of the community are encouraged to attend and provide their input on the proposed resolutions. For more information, please visit the Village of Somers website.