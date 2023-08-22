Obituary for Charles E. Wittig, ‘Chuck’

November 22, 1947 – August 17, 2023

Charles E. Wittig, ‘Chuck,’ 75, of Racine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Charles was born in Racine on Nov. 22, 1947, the son of the late Earl and Cecelia (née Fitzgibbons) Wittig.

Charles E. Wittig, ‘Chuck’

Chuck graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1966.” On July 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Colleen Mae Dargin at Atonement Lutheran Church. They raised three daughters, Wendy, Victoria and Shelly, and shared 54 wonderful years together.

Chuck was employed with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years, last serving as assistant chief. During his tenure, he served as chairman of the Juvenile Fire Setters Committee, the first vice-president of the Wisconsin Chapter 25 of the International Association of Arson Investigators, president of the Wisconsin Arson Insurance Council, and vice-chairman of Racine County Fire Investigator Control Unit/Task Force.

In his retirement, Chuck and Colleen moved to Cable, Wis., to enjoy the beautiful country and get away from it all. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, Chuck loved hunting and fishing, his trips to Canada and Wyoming, and cheering on the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. Above all, Chuck will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family.

Chuck will be dearly missed by his wife, Colleen; daughters, Wendy (Kyle) Henrichs, Victoria (Cliff) Freese, Shelly (Timothy) Clarke; grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Roeder, Alexandra (Peter) Mulloy, Brandon Clarke, Peyton Henrichs, Lilly, Jacob and Ruby Freese; great-grandchildren, Daphne and Fergus Roeder, and Dashall Mulloy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat (Phil) Gilbertson, Bill Dargin, Bonnie Christensen, Kim (Jeff) Galipeau, Debra Spaulding; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy (John) Weizer.

Services

Per Chuck’s wishes, private family services will be held.

Obituary and photo of Charles E. Wittig courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

