RACINE — The City of Racine and the City of Racine, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department (PRCS) officially opened the Island Park Dog Park on Aug. 21.

Mayor Cory Mason and Director Tom Molbeck along with their dogs officially cut the red ribbon signifying the park is open. – Credit: City of Racine PRCS

Mayor Cory Mason and Tom Molbeck, the Director of PRCS, opened the park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

By the Mayor’s side was his dog, Antigone, and next to Molbeck were his pups, Wrigley and Otis.

The three black labs were the first to break in the new Island Park Dog Park, which has separate sides for small and large dogs, all enclosed with a gate for safety.

The park has two sides to it. One side is to be used by small dogs and the other by large dogs. – Credit: City of Racine PRCS The enclosed side dedicated to large dogs is for dogs over 25 lbs. and the small side is for dogs under 25 lbs. Additionally, pups must be at least four months of age. Island Park Dog Park is open to all residents, visitors, tourists and anyone looking to enjoy its amenities.

The new recreational area is designed to bring joy and excitement to our community’s four-legged friends.

Island Park Dog Park rules

Those heading to the park should keep the following general rules in mind. While not a complete list, the following will help your dog start its trip off on the right paw at the Island Park Dog Park. According to the City of Racine: You may bring up to three dogs

You are responsible for picking up your dog’s poop

If your dog is showing aggressive/rough behavior, it must be leashed and taken away immediately Other rules for the dog park are posted on the sign at the entrance of the park. Mayor Cory Mason shared that his dog, Antigone, had great time playing fetch at the brand new dog park at Island Park on Monday. – Credit: City of Racine

Dog Parks in Racine County

While the City of Racine opened its first dog park in the city in 2019, these aren’t the only spots to explore within Racine County. Check out the other places where you and your pup can make memories in Racine County.