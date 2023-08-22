Obituary for Olympia Eliades

February 13, 1927 – August 19, 2023

Olympia Eliades, 96, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant.

Olympia Eliades

She was born in Grevena, Greece, on Feb. 13, 1927, the daughter of the late Tourtis and Soultana Ananiadis.

On Sept. 1, 1963, Olympia was united in marriage to Bob Eliades. She was employed by J. I. Case High School for 18 years. Olympia was a longtime member of Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She will forever be remembered for cooking traditional Greek food, world’s best pita and her love of crocheting and knitting.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, Bob; sons, Steve Christo, Constantinos “Dino” Eliades (Colleen Murray); brother, John (Ann) Ananiadis; sister, Maria Zarkos; sister-in-law, Sophia Ananiadis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sava and Paul Ananiadis; and brother-in-law, John Zarkos.

Services

Funeral services celebrating Olympia’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. John Ketchum officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to Lefteri and Olympia Veziridis, Jeff and Nancy Kowalczuk and Mary Karapanos, along with other family members and friends for their loving and compassionate care shown to Olympia.

Obituary and photo of Olympia Eliades courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

