Obituary for Thomas Eugene Gursky Jr.

December 19, 1956 – August 17, 2023

Thomas Eugene Gursky Jr., 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Thomas Eugene Gursky Jr.

Thomas was born to Thomas Sr. and Shirley (née Reeser) Gursky on Dec. 19, 1956, in Racine. He received his GED from Gateway Technical College and then continued his education for auto mechanic certification.

Thomas enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1974. After his service in the Air Force, he worked at Western Publishing and Putzmeister in Racine. Thomas was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, and playing video games. Thomas was a collector of stamps, coins and knives. At one point, he was an Eagle Scout and a Boy Scout troop leader. He was the life of the party, always making jokes and making everyone laugh.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his loving children, Barb (Frank) Helding, Melissa (Jeremy) Rediske, Teri Sharp (Gary Roberts), and Brett Gursky (Erika Walquist); grandchildren, Cori, Savannah, Peyton, Preston, Madison, Thomas, Emma, Ava, Warren, and Jael; mother, Shirley Gursky; siblings, Sherri (Allan) Skinner, Brian (Maricel) Gursky, Allan Gursky, Mark (Sue) Gursky, and Christine Gursky; former wife, Mary Gursky; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Gursky Sr.; grandson, Dyllan; father-in-law, Edward Lindgren; son-in-law, Aragon Sharp; and his beloved dog, Miley.

Services

Funeral services for Thomas will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Wilson Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorials in Thomas’ name may be directed to his family.

Obituary and photo of Thomas Eugene Gursky Jr. courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

