Obituary for Dennis P. Berben

December 13, 1942 – August 17, 2023

Dennis P. Berben, 80, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at his home.

Dennis P. Berben

Dennis was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 1942, the son of the late Albert M. and Mildred (née McLaughlin) Berben. He was educated in Milwaukee schools.

On Sept. 29, 1962, in St. Augustine Catholic Church, Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Janice E. Wozniak.

He was employed as the National Draft Sales Director with the G. Heileman Brewery, LaCrosse, for 46 years. He traveled the nation working with distributors and national accounts.

He was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

He enjoyed golf, boating, fishing, traveling, cooking, grilling and bike riding.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Berben; his two sons, Andrew M. (Patricia) Berben, and Matthew M. (Joyce) Berben; two sisters, Judy (Ken) Brown and Florence Gubser, and his sister-in-law, Mary Lee (Ted) Nielsen.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.

Obituary and photo of Dennis P. Berben courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.